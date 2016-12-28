This won't be the last time you hear the name LaMelo Ball.

At 15, he is only a junior in high school, but he already committed to attending UCLA when he was just 13-years-old.

And this is why.

He's good. Like really good.

In a Boxing Day game during the MaxPreps Holiday Classic he dribbled up to half court, pointed at the line to call his shot, and then easily sunk the basket for three points as the crowd and internet went wild!

In Chino Hill's, Calif., they are used to this type of skill from the Ball Brothers. La'Melo and his two older brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo, have been hogging the highlight reel for some time now.

Some would call this cocky. Others would say confident. Either way it only cements his status as "one to watch."

What do you think? Is LaMelo Ball the next Steph Curry? Let us know in the comments.