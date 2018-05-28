Canada announces training camp invitees ahead of basketball World Cup qualifying

Canada has invited eight NBA players to its training camp ahead of its upcoming regional FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying games.

A pair of veteran centres — Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kelly Olynyk of the Miami Heat — highlight a list that includes Indian Pacers guard Cory Joseph and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.

Orlando centre Khem Birch, Golden State forward Chris Boucher, Dallas forward Dwight Powell and Memphis forward Dillon Brooks were also among the 18 invitees.

Missing from the list are rising star R.J. Barrett, who is about to embark on his varsity career at Duke University, as well as unavailable NBA players Andrew Wiggins, Trey Lyles, Tyler Ennis and Nik Stauskas.

Former Gonzaga star Kevin Pangos, 2013 first-overall draft pick Anthony Bennett and former Carleton standouts Phil and Tommy Scrubb will also be looking for a spot on Canada's roster.

Preparations for the World Cup qualifiers include a pair of exhibition games against China, in Vancouver on June 22 and Victoria on June 24.