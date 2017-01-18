Tim Raines has taken the time to personally reply to many "congratulations" tweets sent to him in response to his Baseball Hall of Fame election.

Initially, Raines thanked the general public on Twitter:

But then added his own personal touch by thanking high-profile individuals and other fans who have no more than 100 followers.

Thank you Mr. Prime Minister https://t.co/fo5ftB95IB — @TimRaines30

Thanks for the support. https://t.co/UqAM2psuQZ — @TimRaines30

It was a long time coming for sports fans, but Raines made it in to the Hall in his final year of eligibility.

Many social media accounts welcomed Raines to the Class of 2017.

BREAKING: Best leadoff man in NL history, @TimRaines30, inducted into @baseballhall. 3rd player with Expos cap on HOF plaque! #RockTheHall pic.twitter.com/QJDn9ZV6dw — @Montreal_Expos

The Blue Jays congratulated the former Montreal star in Toronto uniform. Raines is a roving instructor for the Blue Jays' minor league teams.

Congratulations to @TimRaines30 on his election into the @BaseballHall! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/KLHJcqzzri — @BlueJays

Blue Jay Kevin Pillar followed suit...

Congrats to my boy @TimRaines30 can't believe they took so long but your a #HOF — @KPILLAR4

... along with other big names in the sports world.

Very proud day!.my teammate Tim Raines made the HOF. hopefully Vlad next year!..Montreal should be proud! # Baseball back in Montreal! — @TweetMeHomie

I first want to send a very heartfelt congratulations to Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines & Ivan Rodriguez. All three men exemplify what it means... — @THoffman51

To be a Hall of Famer in our game. For me, falling short of this class is disappointing, but I don't take being on the ballot lightly... — @THoffman51

Congratulations Tim Raines!

It was a joy watching you play. It was exciting time,alongside Hawk and The Kid. I'm so proud of you. — @DaveVanHorne1

We're sure that Tim Raines will get around to personally thanking everyone eventually.