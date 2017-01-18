Tim Raines has taken the time to personally reply to many "congratulations" tweets sent to him in response to his Baseball Hall of Fame election. 

Initially, Raines thanked the general public on Twitter:

But then added his own personal touch by thanking high-profile individuals and other fans who have no more than 100 followers. 

It was a long time coming for sports fans, but Raines made it in to the Hall in his final year of eligibility. 

Many social media accounts welcomed Raines to the Class of 2017. 

The Blue Jays congratulated the former Montreal star in Toronto uniform. Raines is a roving instructor for the Blue Jays' minor league teams.

Blue Jay Kevin Pillar followed suit...

... along with other big names in the sports world. 

We're sure that Tim Raines will get around to personally thanking everyone eventually.