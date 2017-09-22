After speaking with the family of the young girl hit in the face by his foul ball, the New York Yankees' Todd Frazier thinks teams should move quickly to expand protective netting at major league ballparks.

"I think 2018, that's too late," Frazier said Friday. "It should be up sooner than that."

Frazier spoke Thursday to the father of the girl struck by his 105 mph foul ball in Wednesday's game against Minnesota at Yankee Stadium. The girl remains hospitalized. Frazier said her father told him she is "OK."

Cincinnati and San Diego have said they will expand netting before next season, and Colorado said it is in discussions with vendors about additional netting.