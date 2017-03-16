On a night when well-hit balls died on the warning track, Petco Park finally yielded to a hometown favourite and the All-Star Game MVP.

Adam Jones hit a tying home run leading off the eighth inning and Eric Hosmer added a two-run shot three batters later as the United States rallied to beat Venezuela 4-2 on Wednesday night in the second round of the World Baseball Classic.

Jones played at Morse High, about eight miles east of Petco Park in San Deigo. His father and brother both served in the military.

"This ranks up high," said Jones, the Baltimore Orioles slugger. "I've been in the post-season a couple of times but never won it. To do this with Team USA, it's a big difference. This is country versus country, and to do it in front of a massive military city, I really don't have words for it."

After being shut down for the first five innings by Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez, the Americans broke through against Venezuela's bullpen in the Pool F opener for both teams.

Hosmer, the MVP of the 2016 All-Star Game at Petco Park, singled leading off the seventh and scored on Jonathan Lucroy's sacrifice fly.

Hector Rondon (0-1) started the eighth for Venezuela and Jones homered to left-center to tie it at 2. Christian Yelich singled and Nolan Arenado flied out before Hosmer muscled a shot an estimated 418 feet to right-center for the lead.

"After Jones hit that homer, the energy in the dugout picked up and gave a spark to our club," Hosmer said.

Then he connected, and the crowd chanted as he circled the bases.

"When you hear the `U-S-A!' chants, when you hear the crowd going crazy after a big swing or big play like those tonight, it makes it really fun to be a part of this," he said.

Hosmer hit a solid drive in his second at-bat, "and it went to the warning track. And I knew I got this one better. I knew it had a chance," he said.​

Luke Gregerson of the Houston Astros, who played his first five big league seasons with the San Diego Padres, pitched the ninth for the save.

Pat Neshek (1-0), who had a brief stint with the Padres in 2011, worked the eighth for the win.

Hernandez scattered three singles, struck out three and walked none.

King Felix made it through two heart-stopping moments in the first. He appeared to tweak something in his right leg while fielding Jones' swinging bunt and throwing him out for the second out. After being checked by a trainer and throwing two warmup pitches, Hernandez stayed in the game. Yelich then hit a comebacker that knocked Hernandez's glove off. With a befuddled look on his face, the pitcher picked up the ball and threw out Yelich to end the inning.

Venezuela manager Omar Vizquel said Hernandez had a cramp in his upper right leg.