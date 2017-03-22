The U.S. will turn to Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman on Wednesday night in Los Angeles when the team attempts to capture its first World Baseball Classic title in a matchup with Puerto Rico.

The right-hander will be making his third start in the tournament, which began on March 11 for the Americans.

In his two starts so far, Stroman has posted an 0-1 record with 11 hits, six strikeouts, and one walk over 9.1 innings.

When someone asks if you're going to watch the #WBC2017 Final... pic.twitter.com/cVLQReUwEm — @BlueJays

This will be an opportunity of sorts for Stroman to get some payback as he surrendered four runs on eight hits in a loss to the Puerto Ricans in a Pool F showdown last week.

The Americans defeated Japan 2-1 on Tuesday to advance to the final.

Japan won the the first WBC in 2006 and repeated in 2009, while the Dominican Republic defeated Puerto Rico in the 2013 final.

Meanwhile, Blue Jays teammate Jose Bautista, who was held out of the Dominican Republic's 6-3 loss to the U.S. last week due to stiffness in his lower back, says he is now "feeling great" and he is expected to return to action in a spring training game scheduled for Friday.