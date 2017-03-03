The Chicago White Sox announced on Friday their intention to release Canadian infielder, and former Toronto Blue Jay, Brett Lawrie.

The #WhiteSox have requested waivers on infielder Brett Lawrie for the purpose of granting his unconditional release. — @whitesox

Unless Lawrie is claimed, which is unlikely, he would receive $573,770 US in termination pay rather than the $3.5 million US salary in the non-guaranteed contract he agreed to in December.

Lawrie, from Langley B.C., was traded by the Blue Jays to the Oakland Athletics as part of a deal for Josh Donaldson in November 2014.

After just one season with the A's, Lawrie was dealt to the White Sox. Donaldson would go on to win the American League MVP award in 2015.

The 27-year-old appeared in 94 games in 2016, and hit .248 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI.

Lawrie played in 345 games over four seasons with the Blue Jays from 2011-14.

Lawrie has struggled with injuries throughout his career and hadn't played since July 21.