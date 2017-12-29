Wade Davis signs with Rockies for 3 years, $52M
Former Cubs all-star another addition to revamped Colorado bullpen
A person familiar with the negotiations says all-star reliever Wade Davis and the Colorado Rockies have agreed on a three-year, $52 million contract.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal has not been announced.
A 32-year-old right-hander, Davis becomes a significant addition to what's becoming a formidable and high-priced bullpen. A few weeks ago, the Rockies finalized $27 million, three-year contracts with right-hander Bryan Shaw and lefty Jake McGee.
Davis had a 2.30 ERA and 32 saves last season for the Chicago Cubs. In 2015, Davis helped the Kansas City Royals to a World Series title.
His deal includes a fourth-year player option that vests should Davis reach 30 games in 2020. The deal was first reported by Yahoo! Sports.
