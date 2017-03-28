The Washington Nationals say President Donald Trump has declined an invitation to throw the ceremonial first pitch before their game on opening day.
A spokeswoman for the baseball team said Tuesday that the White House said Trump would not be at next week's game at Nationals Park against the Miami Marlins because of a scheduling conflict.
Washington hosts Miami next Monday afternoon.
President Barack Obama threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Nationals' opener in 2010, marking the 100th anniversary of a presidential pitch to start the season. William Howard Taft first did it on April 14, 1910.
