Toronto has placed Troy Tulowitzki on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, joining star Josh Donaldson and other key Blue Jays on the shelf in a frustrating start to the season.
Tulowitzki removed himself from Friday night's 13-inning, 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning after taking third base on a wild pitch by Cam Bedrosian.
Tulowitzki's hamstring is the latest in a string of injuries this season for Toronto, which has already placed third baseman Donaldson (calf), left-hander J.A. Happ (elbow) and right-hander Aaron Sanchez (finger) on the DL.
Toronto manager John Gibbons said the new 10-day DL was "definitely a factor" in the move.
"It's a good rule change," Gibbons said. "We can't take any chances."
Toronto called up RHP Leonel Campos from Triple-A Buffalo to help a depleted bullpen. Ryan Goins replaced Tulowitzki at shortstop in Toronto's lineup Saturday night.
