Troy Tulowitzki likely to miss Jays' season-opener due to injury

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is not expected to be ready for the season-opener because of a bone spur on his right heel.

Manager John Gibbons said Sunday the 33-year-old Tulowitzki is making progress, but it might not be enough for him to play on Opening Day.

"I don't expect he'll be ready. But he's moving in the right direction," Gibbons said.

Tulowitzki has been limited during spring training due to the chronic bone spur. His 2017 season ended on July 28 with a right ankle sprain, and he also sustained ligament damage.

Either Aledmys Diaz or Yangervis Solarte will likely replace Tulowitzki in the starting lineup when the Blue Jays open the season on March 29 when they will host the New York Yankees.

Tulowitzki hit .249 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs in 66 games last season. He is a career .290 hitter with 224 home runs and 779 RBIs in 12 major league seasons with the Colorado Rockies (2006-2015) and Blue Jays (2015-17).