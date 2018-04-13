Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud to have Tommy John surgery

​New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud will have season-ending Tommy John surgery, the team announced on Friday.

The former Toronto Blue Jays prospect, who was originally placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a partially torn ulnar collateral [elbow] ligament, will be sidelined the balance of this season.

The tear in d'Arnaud's right elbow was detected during an MRI exam on Wednesday.

D'Arnaud established career bests of 16 homers and 57 runs batted in last season when he batted .244. He is 3-for-15 with a homer this season in four appearances.

Earlier Friday, the Mets shifted d'Arnaud to the 60-day DL while also adding his backup, Kevin Plawecki, to the 10-day DL with a hairline fracture in his hand.

It wasn't immediately known when d'Arnaud suffered the injury. But the Washington Nationals stole five bases off him during Saturday's game.

Plawecki was hit by a pitch from the Marlins' Tayron Guerrero at Miami in the eighth inning Wednesday night. While a post-game X-ray was negative, an MRI in New York on Thursday showed a hairline fracture and is expected to be out three to four weeks.

Tomas Nido, recalled from double-A Birmingham on Wednesday, figures to take over as the primary catcher in the interim. The Mets also called up Jose Lobaton from triple-A Las Vegas to help share the load.

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo also returns following a brief stay in Vegas, while right-hander Jacob Rhame was optioned to the 51s.