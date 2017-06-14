The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Ezequiel Carrera the 10-day disabled list with a right foot fracture.
Carrera, who had an RBI single in Toronto's 8-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, is hitting .297 with five home runs and 15 runs batted in over 56 appearances this season.
The Blue Jays called up Dwight Smith Jr. from triple-A Buffalo. Smith was pencilled in to start in left field for the Blue Jays on Wednesday against the Rays.
