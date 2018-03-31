Solarte's late homer gives Blue Jays 1st win of season
Toronto 3rd baseman puts home team ahead for good in 8th inning
Yangervis Solarte hit a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning and Kevin Pillar stole home to pad the lead as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 5-3 Saturday for their first win of the season.
Solarte led off the bottom of the inning by smashing a 97 mile-per-hour fastball from reliever Dellin Betances (0-1) into the centre-field seats. It was Solarte's second hit as a Blue Jay after a run-scoring double in Friday night's loss.
To the bleachers ... and beyond! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SolartePower?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SolartePower</a> <a href="https://t.co/QG6IlSQGE1">pic.twitter.com/QG6IlSQGE1</a>—@BlueJays
Pillar reached on a base hit and stole second and third before barrelling for the plate with Gift Ngoepe batting. It was Toronto's first straight steal of home since Aaron Hill did it against the Yankees in 2007 and it sent the crowd of 37,692 at Rogers Centre into a frenzy.
Justin Smoak, on the day of his bobblehead giveaway, hit a double and two singles and drove in a pair of runs for Toronto (1-2). Luke Maile had the other RBI.
Ryan Tepera (1-0) pitched the top of the eighth for the win and Roberto Osuna earned the save. Marco Estrada started for the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over seven innings.
Tyler Austin hit two homers and drove in all three runs for the Yankees (2-1). Starter CC Sabathia allowed two runs over five innings with five hits, two walks and four strikeouts.
