Blue Jays sign veteran pitcher Tyler Clippard to minor league deal
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed pitcher Tyler Clippard to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training.
Right-hander, 33, posted combined 2-8 record, 4.77 ERA last season with 3 teams
The 33-year-old posted a 2-8 record and 4.77 earned-run average in 76 games last season with the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros.
The six-foot-three, 200-pound right-hander has a career record of 34-24 with a 3.11 ERA over 11 major league seasons.
His most productive season was in 2010, when he went 11-8 with a 3.07 ERA with the Washington Nationals.
