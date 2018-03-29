Injury-prone Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki will open the regular season on the 60-day disabled list with bilateral heel bone spurs, the team announced before Thursday's season opener against the visiting New York Yankees.

Outfielders Dalton Pompey (right wrist sprain) and Anthony Alford (right hamstring strain) will begin the season on the 10-day DL. Toronto also selected the contracts of right-handed relievers John Axford and Tyler Clippard and designated left-hander Sam Moll for assignment.

Tulowitzki met with a foot specialist Wednesday to determine the next steps for his rehab process. The team expected him to miss opening day because of the injury earlier this spring, but manager John Gibbons believed then that the 33-year-old was "moving in the right direction."

Tulowitzki didn't appear in any spring training games due to the chronic bone spur. His 2017 season ended on July 28 with a right ankle sprain, and he also sustained ligament damage.

'I wish I had some answers'

The five-time all-star told Sportsnet over the weekend that he is able to hit and take ground balls pain-free, but running is too painful. "I wish I had some answers for you," Tulowitzki told Sportsnet. "We're still at the drawing board in trying to figure out what is best, if that's from stuff in the weight room as far as strengthening stuff, is that from a rest standpoint, is that from an injection standpoint, is that from whatever different thing in trying to figure out what's best for me and what's causing my pain."

Surgery is an option for the shortstop, according to Sportsnet.

Tulowitzki is under contract for the next three seasons with an option in 2021. He's due $20 million US for this season, $20 million in 2019 and $14 million in 2020.

Tulowitzki hit .249 in 66 games last season with seven home runs and 26 runs batted in. He is a career .290 hitter with 224 home runs and 779 RBIs in 12 major league seasons with the Colorado Rockies (2006-2015) and Blue Jays (2015-17).

Aledmys Diaz or Yangervis Solarte was expected to replace Tulowitzki in the starting lineup on Thursday.