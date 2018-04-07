Blue Jays tee off against Rangers, hold on late for victory
Yangervis Solarte, Russell Martin hit back-to-back homers in 6th inning
Russell Martin homered and hit a pair of RBI singles to back six solid innings from Marco Estrada, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 8-5 on Friday night.
Martin's drive to left field for an 8-0 lead in the sixth came right after Yangervis Solarte connected on a solo shot . It was the second homer of the season for both in a game delayed 36 minutes at the start by rain.
Estrada (1-0) took a two-hit shutout into the sixth before Shin-Soo Choo homered for the third straight game. After two singles and a walk with two outs, Estrada got Robinson Chirinos on a flyout on the right-hander's 105th and final pitch.
Twice a dominant winner in Arlington when Toronto beat Texas in back-to-back AL Division Series in 2015-16, Estrada allowed five hits and a run with a walk and seven strikeouts.
Roberto Osuna allowed two singles but got Choo to ground into a double play in a scoreless ninth for his third save.
Matt Moore (0-2) had his second straight rough start for the Rangers after leading the NL with 15 losses last season in San Francisco. The left-hander allowed five hits, four walks and six runs — five earned — in 3 1/3 innings. Moore also hit Martin with a pitch.
Josh Donaldson drove in a run among two singles and scored twice, and Solarte walked his first three times up.
A day after becoming the Latin American leader in hits, Adrian Beltre had three more to break a tie with Rickey Henderson for 24th on the career list and is now at 3,058. He and Choo each doubled in a run in a four-run seventh. Elvis Andrus added an RBI single, his third hit.
