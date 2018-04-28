Stroman, Jays struggle early as Rangers take series opener
Ronald Guzman breaks tie with 2-run single in 6th to seal Texas win
Ronald Guzman broke a tie with a two-run single off Marcus Stroman in the sixth inning and the Texas Rangers recovered from blowing a four-run lead to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Friday.
Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer and Nomar Mazara drove in a pair of runs as the Rangers (10-17) built up a 4-0 advantage in the first inning before seeing it slip away.
Steve Pearce hit a two-run double and Kevin Pillar and Justin Smoak drove in a run apiece for the Blue Jays (14-11).
Smoak had four hits while putting on a display of aggressive base-running throughout the game. He was thrown out on the basepaths twice — at home plate in the first and at third in the third inning — and stretched a single into a double in the fifth, thanks to an off-line throw from Gallo in left field.
Guess you could say this was a...<br><br>Pearcing hit. 😏 <a href="https://t.co/xAxqQP72bP">pic.twitter.com/xAxqQP72bP</a>—@BlueJays
Mazara had three hits for the Rangers.
Mike Minor (2-1) allowed four runs and nine hits over six innings and struck out four for the win. Keone Kela pitched the ninth for his fifth save.
