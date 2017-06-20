Wins in the past two playoff matchups, a couple of victories in Toronto during a three-game set earlier this season and now a ninth-inning rally in Texas.

The Blue Jays are finding ways to beat the Rangers, even if Jose Bautista was roughed up a bit by Rougned Odor in that wild brawl a little more than a year ago.

Kendrys Morales hit a go-ahead single after a tying single by Josh Donaldson in the ninth, and Toronto beat rival Texas 7-6 on Monday night.

The Blue Jays won despite blowing a 5-1 lead in their first visit to Texas since last post-season, when they won the first two games in a best-of-five sweep that was their second straight Division Series victory over the two-time defending AL West champs.

"I guess there's a little bad blood between us, but I think it's all in the past now," Toronto starter Marco Estrada said. "I don't think anybody even thinks about it, to be honest."

Donaldson's single off closer Matt Bush scored Ryan Goins, who just beat the throw to second for a leadoff double. Morales' hit to the gap in left-centre scored Donaldson from second after a stolen base and a walk. It was the third blown save in 11 chances for Bush (2-2).

The Rangers have already replaced one closer in Sam Dyson, who was eventually traded to San Francisco.

"Anytime you lose a game like that, they're challenging," manager Jeff Banister said. "However, again, I'll repeat, rewind and repeat about what I say about this team, where they're able to bounce back and move on."

Jeff Beliveau (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth, and Roberto Osuna worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 18th save in 22 chances. The Blue Jays got 5 1/3 scoreless innings from five relievers.

"I'm proud of all of them," manager John Gibbons said. "It was a tough game on both sides. Both starters gave up runs early and then both bullpens shut the teams down until the end."

Toronto's Steve Pearce and Adrian Beltre of the Rangers traded three-run doubles in the fourth, with Beltre's liner to right-centre capping a five-run inning for a 6-5 lead that held up until the ninth.

Bautista, whose fight with Odor at second base in the final regular-season game in Texas last season had its roots in his epic bat flip in a dramatic Game 5 win in 2015, started the Blue Jays' four-run fourth with his 12th home run, a 442-foot shot over the lower-deck seats in left.

Elvis Andrus had a two-run single before Beltre's hit as three pitchers for both teams combined for 79 pitches in the fourth.

Justin Smoak had three hits, including a career high-tying 20th homer to get the Blue Jays even in the second after Nomar Mazara's ninth homer for Texas in the first, a 435-foot drive to the second deck in right.