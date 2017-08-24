Alex Cobb and four relievers combined on a six-hitter and centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier made two spectacular catches to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Thursday.
A day after the same two teams combined for nine home runs in a 7-6 Toronto win, pitching took over.
Cobb, making his first start in 19 days, was taken out of the game in the fifth inning after throwing 94 pitches despite giving up no runs. Steve Cishek (2-0) got the win and Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 38th save.
The Rays' 1-0 lead was preserved in the fifth by the catches from Kiermaier, a two-time Gold Glover. Tampa Bay also benefited when a replay turned Josh Donaldson's two-run double into a foul ball.
Tom Koehler (0-1) pitched five innings in his first start for Toronto, giving up one run on five hits while striking out seven. He was 1-5 with a 7.92 ERA when Miami traded him to the Blue Jays last weekend.
Daniel Robertson drove in the game's first run with a sacrifice fly in the second. It came after a single by Jesus Sucre and a couple of walks by Koehler.
Corey Dickerson's 24th home run drove in Tampa Bay's other run in the eighth.
