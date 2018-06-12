Blue Jays' winning streak ends at 4 games with loss in Tampa Bay
Bauers puts Rays ahead in 4th inning with 1st career home run
Jake Bauers hit his first career home run to put Tampa Bay ahead in the fourth inning and the Rays went on to an 8-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.
Bauers' two-run homer off Sam Gaviglia after Matt Duffy's single erased a 4-3 Toronto lead and ended the Jays' four-game winning streak.
Tampa Bay tacked on three runs in the seventh with the help of a bases-loaded throwing error by reliever John Axford.
Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, who leads the major leagues with 44 relief innings, started and pitched six innings for the Rays. Yarbrough (5-2) gave up four runs on seven hits while striking out three in his first start since May 14.
Bauers, playing in his fifth major league game, got on base his first four times and scored three runs. Rookie Willy Adames, recalled earlier Monday from the minor leagues, also drove in two runs for the Rays, who won for only the second time in 11 games.
Gaviglia (2-2) gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings
Teoscar Hernandez hit his 11th homer for the Blue Jays, who had won four straight.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.