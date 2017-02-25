Former Blue Jay Emilio Bonifacio was 2 for 2 and drove in two runs to help the Atlanta Braves beat Toronto 7-4 on Saturday in the Grapefruit League opener for both teams.
Anthony Recker also drove in a pair for the Braves (1-0). Jace Peterson, Adonis Garcia and Tyler Flowers had the other RBI's.
Blaine Boyer got the win after 1 2/3 innings of relief. Bartolo Colon started for Atlanta, allowing one run on three hits with a strikeout in two innings in his Braves debut.
Glenn Sparkman, the Blue Jays' pick in December's Rule 5 draft, took the loss. He allowed four runs on four hits through an inning of work.
Anthony Alford, Reese McGuire, Dwight Smith and Jake Elmore, who went 3 for 3, drove in runs for Toronto (0-1).
