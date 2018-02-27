Blue Jays sign reliever Seung-Hwan Oh, aka 'The Final Boss,' to 1-year deal
Free agent reliever Seung-Hwan Oh and the Toronto Blue Jays have finalized a one-year contract with a 2018 salary of $1.75 million US.
Designate outfielder Ezequiel Carrera for assignment to clear roster room
The deal announced Monday includes a $2.5 million team option for 2019 that could become guaranteed based on appearances.
A 35-year-old right-hander, Oh was 1-6 with a 4.10 ERA and 20 saves in 24 chances last year for the St. Louis Cardinals. He was 6-3 with a 1.92 ERA and 19 in 23 chances for the Cardinals in 2016.
Oh, formerly a star closer in Japan, is known as "The Final Boss."
He figures to be a setup man for Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna.
Toronto cleared a roster spot by designating outfielder Ezequiel Carrera for assignment.
