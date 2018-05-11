Jays Happ-less during Mariners' onslaught
Toronto starter gives up 7 runs in less than 4 innings as Seattle takes series
Kyle Seager hit a grand slam and added a solo homer as the Seattle Mariners routed the Toronto Blue Jays 9-3 on Thursday night.
Toronto starter J.A. Happ (4-3) struggled, giving up 10 hits and seven runs in three-and-one-third innings of work. Jake Petricka pitched one-and-two-third inning, giving up a run on two hits, before Aaron Loup and Tim Mayza threw two scoreless innings apiece.
Russell Martin hit a two-run homer in the second inning for the Blue Jays (20-18) and Yangervis Solarte's groundout in the eighth allowed a runner to score.
Ryon Healy and Mike Zunino both had home runs to back starting pitcher Mike Leake.
Leake (4-3) struck out six and allowed two runs over seven innings for Seattle (21-15). Marc Rzepczynski, Chasen Bradford, James Pazos and Edwin Diaz came out of the bullpen. Neither Rzepczynski or Bradford got an out and the former gave up a run.
Happ's troubles began in the first as he gave up a base hit to Jean Segura, a single to Robinson Cano and then walked Ryon Healy to load the bases. That set up Seager for a grand slam to deep centre-right field and a 4-0 Mariners lead.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.