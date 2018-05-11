Jays Happ-less during Mariners' onslaught

Kyle Seager hit a grand slam and added a solo homer as the Seattle Mariners routed the Toronto Blue Jays 9-3 on Thursday night.

Toronto starter J.A. Happ (4-3) struggled, giving up 10 hits and seven runs in three-and-one-third innings of work. Jake Petricka pitched one-and-two-third inning, giving up a run on two hits, before Aaron Loup and Tim Mayza threw two scoreless innings apiece.

Russell Martin hit a two-run homer in the second inning for the Blue Jays (20-18) and Yangervis Solarte's groundout in the eighth allowed a runner to score.

Ryon Healy and Mike Zunino both had home runs to back starting pitcher Mike Leake.

Leake (4-3) struck out six and allowed two runs over seven innings for Seattle (21-15). Marc Rzepczynski, Chasen Bradford, James Pazos and Edwin Diaz came out of the bullpen. Neither Rzepczynski or Bradford got an out and the former gave up a run.

Happ's troubles began in the first as he gave up a base hit to Jean Segura, a single to Robinson Cano and then walked Ryon Healy to load the bases. That set up Seager for a grand slam to deep centre-right field and a 4-0 Mariners lead.