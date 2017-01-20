Looking ahead to the Toronto Blue Jays season, there are more than a few dates to circle on your calendar.

With players starting to report for training camp in less than a month (Feb. 14), here are some of the notable dates on the Blue Jays' schedule.

April 3: Wild-card rematch

The Blue Jays kick off their season against the rival Orioles in Baltimore. In one of the most memorable games of last season, Toronto eliminated Baltimore in the AL wild-card game with a dramatic 11th-inning walk-off home run by the now departed Edwin Edcarnacion.

But now it will be the re-signed Jose Bautista as the centre of attention after Baltimore executive Dan Duquette said he would not sign the slugger in the off-season because Orioles fans "don't like him."

April 11: Play ball

It's the home opener. Enough said.

May 8: The Parrot returns

Blue Jays fans will get their first look at Edwin Encarnacion in a Cleveland uniform when the two teams open a three-game series at the Rogers Centre. Encarnacion became a fan favourite in his six-plus seasons with the Blue Jays, but rejected Toronto's four-year, $80 million US offer at the start of free agency.

He signed with Cleveland on Dec. 22 for three years, $60 million. The native of the Dominican Republic hit 42 home runs and tied for the American League lead in RBI (127) with now-retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz.

May 18: Brave comes home

Normally, a mid-May inter-league game against Atlanta wouldn't be anything to write home about.

But the two-game set in Toronto marks the return of former Blue Jays pitcher R.A. Dickey, who signed with Atlanta in the off-season.

The 42-year-old knuckleballer spent four seasons in Toronto, recording a 4.05 ERA in 131 games.

May 26: What is that Odor?

It's always fun when the Texas Rangers come to town.

The Jays have developed quite the rivalry with the Texas Rangers after facing the squad twice in the ALDS over the past two seasons.

Although Toronto has eliminated Texas on both occasions, Rangers second-baseman Rougned Odor has become public enemy No. 1 in Toronto after he punched Bautista in the face on May 15.

July 1: O Canada

Who can forget the 19-inning Canada Day affair last year against Cleveland?

Last year's fireworks featured three ejections along with Blue Jays infielders Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney taking the mound after manager John Gibbons exhausted all his bullpen options. Cleveland won the marathon 2-1.

This year, with former Blue Jay David Price and the Boston Red Sox in town for Canada's 150th birthday, it has all in the ingredients to be a classic.

Aug 18: 108 years in the making

The Blue Jays open a three-game series against the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs — the team's first visit to Wrigley Field since 2005.

Oct 1: The season's 9th inning

The Blue Jays will finish the season on the road with two crucial three-game series' against the divisional rivals Red Sox and New York Yankees — including a finale in the Bronx on Oct. 1.

Prior to that, the Jays finish their home schedule with three against the Yankees.

If we've learned anything from the past, those nine divisional games could determine who will take home the AL East crown.