Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna loses arbitration case

Houston closer Ken Giles and Tampa Bay shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria have won their salary arbitration cases and Toronto closer Roberto Osuna has lost.

The decisions Saturday left players with a 5-2 record this year. There are 18 players scheduled for hearings in the next two weeks.

Osuna, who was eligible for arbitration for the first time, will make $5.3 million US after asking for $5.8 million. He made $552,400 last year when he was 3-4 with a 3.38 ERA and 39 saves while also leading the majors with 10 blown saves.

Giles got a raise from $555,100 to $4.6 million — $400,000 more than Houston's offer. This was also the first time he was eligible for arbitration.

Giles went 34 for 38 on save chances last season and was 1-3 with a 2.30 ERA. He struggled as the Astros won their first championship, posting an 11.74 ERA in the post-season and 27.00 ERA in a pair of World Series appearances, when he allowed five runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Hechavarria, who made $4.35 million last year, was awarded $5.9 million, instead of the $5.35 million offered by the Rays. He hit a combined .261 with eight homers and 30 RBIs last season, when he was traded from Miami to Tampa Bay in late June.