The Toronto Blue Jays will send Marco Estrada to the mound when they open their Major League Baseball season April 3 at Baltimore.

The Blue Jays announced their starting rotation Sunday, and if it can remain healthy it could be a formidable force in the American League. Following Estrada are J.A. Happ, Marcus Stroman, Francisco Liriano and rising star Aaron Sanchez.

Estrada went 9-9 last tear with a 3.48 earned-run average, numbers that were down from his breakout 2015 season. But he rebounded strong in the playoffs. While he had a 1-2 post-season record, he had a 2.01 earned-run average with 19 strikeouts over 22 1/3 innings.

Happ had the strongest year of his career last year posting 20 wins, 12 more than the lefty's previous high. Stroman started for the United States in its victory over Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic final, winning tournament MVP honours.

Liriano provided a reliable left-handed arm last season and has been dynamite this spring with a 1-1 record, 1.88 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 14 1/3 innings.

Sanchez has struggled this spring, but expectations are high that he will continue to emerge into a staff ace. He went 15-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 161 strikeouts last season, his first as a full-time starter.