Jays' Nikki Huffman becomes 2nd female head athletic trainer in major leagues
She helped Marcus Stroman rehab from torn ACL
The Toronto Blue Jays have named Nikki Huffman head athletic trainer, making her only the second woman to hold that position in any of North America's top four sports leagues.
Huffman replaces George Poulis, who spent 15 years in the role before joining the Atlanta Braves organization earlier this month.
Huffman, who is entering her third season with the Blue Jays organization, holds a doctorate degree in physical therapy from the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, with a specialty focus in manual therapy.
She served as the club's head physical therapist last season.
Previously, Huffman completed a residency at Duke University, where she served as a consultant for professional athletes in the Michael K. Krzyewski Human Performance Laboratory and was instrumental in the rehabilitation of Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman's left knee surgery after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Sue Falsone was the first woman to act as a head athletic trainer for a team from one of the four top North American leagues, holding that position with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2011 to 2013.
