Jose Bautista's torrid spring continued Friday, as the Toronto slugger belted a two-run homer in the first inning in the Blue Jays' 3-2 exhibition win over the New York Yankees.
Bautista homered for the second straight day and went two-for-three against the Yankees, increasing his Grapefruit League average to .583.
The Jays won the game on Ryan McBroom's tiebreaking homer in the bottom of the ninth. New York's Ji-Man Choi had tied the game with a two-run single in the top of the inning.
Francisco Liriano, Mat Latos, and Joe Biagini each pitched two scoreless innings for Toronto. Jarrett Grube picked up the win after blowing the save in the ninth.
Joe Mantiply took the loss after giving up the homer to McBroom.
