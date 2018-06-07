Yankees' 13th-inning homers decide pitching battle over Jays

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer in the 13th inning after a masterful outing from Sonny Gray and the Yankees bullpen, and New York beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Wednesday to sweep the two-game series against division rivals.

Brett Gardiner started the rally with a one-out single off Joe Biagini (0-5) before Judge launched his 17th of the season beyond the centre-field fence. Giancarlo Stanton, who had been serenaded with chants of "over-rated" from a vocal pocket of fans at Rogers Centre, followed with a solo shot.

Aroldis Chapman earned the save, working around a one-out double from Kendrys Morales in the bottom of the 13th.

Gray pitched two-hit ball through eight scoreless frames, striking out eight and walking two over a 99-pitch effort. The Yankees right-hander retired 12 straight before a leadoff double from Justin Smoak in the fifth, and sent down 10 consecutive batters to end his night.

Toronto's Justin Smoak is tagged out at home by New York catcher Austin Romine in the fifth inning on Wednesday. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Chad Green, Dellin Betances and David Robertson pitched scoreless innings of relief as New York (40-18) improved to 7-3 against Toronto this season.

The Blue Jays (26-35) spoiled a solid outing from right-hander Sam Gaviglio, who allowed just three hits and three walks while striking out four over seven innings.

Jays draft 2 Canadians

The Blue Jays selected two Canadians on the final day of the MLB draft on Wednesday — right-handed pitcher Will McAffer of North Vancouver, B.C., in the 25th round and third baseman Damiano Palmegiani of Surrey, B.C., in the 35th round.

Nineteen Canadians were chosen over the three-day draft period.