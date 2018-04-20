Jays' bats cool off as rally falls short against Yankees

Aaron Judge hit his fifth home run, David Robertson pitched out of an eighth-inning jam and the New York Yankees overcame some shaky defence on a chilly night to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 on Thursday night.

Judge lofted a solo shot to make it 4-2 in the seventh. He turned on a 3-2 splitter from Tyler Clippard, spoiling the reliever's first outing at Yankee Stadium since New York traded him to the White Sox last July.

Robertson loaded the bases with consecutive walks with no outs the next inning but limited Toronto to one run on pinch-hitter Curtis Granderson's RBI single. Robertson struck out two and got a flyout from Luke Maile to hold a one-run lead.

CC Sabathia allowed two unearned runs over 4 1/3 innings and 71 pitches in his first start since straining his right hip on April 6. He is 9-0 with a 1.88 ERA in his last 13 regular-season starts following a Yankees loss.

Chad Green (1-0) retired five straight batters, Dellin Betances pitched a perfect seventh and Robertson delivered a lead to Aroldis Chapman, who struck out the side on 12 pitches for his third save, twice topping 100 mph.

Aaron Sanchez (1-2) held New York to three runs over six innings. He allowed seven hits, one start after no-hitting Baltimore into the eighth inning.

Toronto was coming off a three-game home sweep of Kansas City.

Stanton snaps hitless skid

Moved from cleanup to the three-spot and flipping slots with struggling slugger Giancarlo Stanton, Didi Gregorius put New York ahead 3-2 with an RBI single in the fifth. Gregorius entered leading the majors in OPS (1.268) and tied for second in the AL with 16 RBIs.

Stanton followed with an infield single to snap an 0-for-15 skid. He was 1 for 3 with a walk and is 4 for 38 with 20 strikeouts at Yankee Stadium this season.

Neil Walker sparked New York's two-run second inning by snapping an 0-for-16 skid with a double off the right-field wall. He scored on a single by Ronald Torreyes.