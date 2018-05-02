Blue Jays take advantage of Twins' wild pitches in 10-inning win

Kendrys Morales homered twice for Toronto and reached base all five times he batted, including an intentional walk in the 10th inning when the Blue Jays scored twice on wild pitches by Minnesota's John Curtiss and sped past the Twins 7-4 on Tuesday night.

The bullpen finished with five scoreless innings for the Blue Jays, with Tyler Clippard (4-0) taking the ninth for the win and Roberto Osuna working the 10th for his eighth save in nine tries.

The Twins, who've tumbled through an alarming two weeks after leaving Puerto Rico with an 8-5 record , have lost 11 of their last 12 games. The Blue Jays improved to 14-0 when leading after eight innings. Their relievers entered the evening with a collective 2.28 ERA, the second-best in the major leagues.

Eddie Rosario put the Twins in front 4-3 in the sixth with a two-run homer , before a sacrifice fly by Kevin Pillar tied the game in the eighth against Addison Reed. Pillar, whose last 10 hits have been for extra bases, then led off the 10th against Curtiss (0-1) with a double.

Morales was walked with one out, and after Pillar swiped third he moved up with his first stolen base since Oct. 2, 2009, when Curtiss ducked late and catcher Mitch Garver didn't throw. Perhaps that rattled the young battery, because Curtiss couldn't find Garver's glove when it counted, let alone the plate. Luke Maile walked to load the bases, and Pillar came home on a wild pitch before Maile did the same. Another run scored between them on an infield single by Aledmys Diaz.