Bartolo Colon tossed six-plus innings of one-run ball while Jorge Polanco and Byron Buxton each drove in a pair as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 on Friday night.
The Twins (66-62), who entered Friday a half game up on the Kansas City Royals for the second American League wild-card spot, avoided a third straight loss.
Toronto (60-68) has now dropped six of seven after going 7-3 on a 10-game home stand earlier this month.
With his 35th home run, Justin Smoak sets a new single-season club record for switch-hitters.https://t.co/goPRPZqBCP @budcanada pic.twitter.com/sjaX8WqClP—
@BlueJays
Colon (6-10) surrendered nine hits and walked one over 6 2/3 innings. The 44-year-old right-hander has now won back-to-back starts and four of his last five outings.
J.A. Happ (6-10) went six innings allowing five earned runs on eight hits while striking out seven for his third consecutive loss.
The Twins got on the board in the third on a sacrifice-bunt from Buxton, which scored Brian Dozier from third. Two batters later, Polanco doubled to score a pair of runs giving Minnesota an early 3-0 lead.
