​Bartolo Colon tossed six-plus innings of one-run ball while Jorge Polanco and Byron Buxton each drove in a pair as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 on Friday night.

The Twins (66-62), who entered Friday a half game up on the Kansas City Royals for the second American League wild-card spot, avoided a third straight loss.

Toronto (60-68) has now dropped six of seven after going 7-3 on a 10-game home stand earlier this month.

Colon (6-10) surrendered nine hits and walked one over 6 2/3 innings. The 44-year-old right-hander has now won back-to-back starts and four of his last five outings.

J.A. Happ (6-10) went six innings allowing five earned runs on eight hits while striking out seven for his third consecutive loss.

The Twins got on the board in the third on a sacrifice-bunt from Buxton, which scored Brian Dozier from third. Two batters later, Polanco doubled to score a pair of runs giving Minnesota an early 3-0 lead.

From left, Toronto Blue Jays Justin Smoak, Kevin Pillar, Ryan Goins and Steve Pearce show off their Players Weekend jerseys during the playing of the national anthems ahead of Friday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. (Rick Madonik/Getty Images)

