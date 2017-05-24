The Toronto Blue Jays bullpen slammed the door on the Milwaukee Brewers to preserve a 4-3 victory Tuesday night.

Four relievers combined to shutout the Brewers over the final 4 2/3 innings after Milwaukee chased starter Joe Biagini with three runs in the fifth inning.

The Blue Jays had jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the frame on Kendrys Morales' two-run homer.

"They pulled it close and you're not even through the fifth yet," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said of the need to go to his bullpen early.

The Brewers broke through against Biagini on Orlando Arcia's run-scoring single. Jonathan Villar drove in a pair with a single later in the inning. Biagini departed after walking Eric Thames but reliever Danny Barnes (1-2) struck out Ryan Braun and Travis Shaw to end the threat.

"Barnes came in and struck out two of their top dogs," Gibbons said.

Six of the first eight Blue Jays batters reached based against Milwaukee starter Jimmy Nelson (2-3). Toronto pushed across two runs in the second.

Nelson gave up four runs and eight hits in five innings, including the home run to Morales.

Brewers want it back

"Totally different game if you could take one pitch back," Nelson said.

Biagini allowed three runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. Roberto Osuna earned his seventh save in 10 chances.

The Brewers won both games played in Toronto in April. The teams close out the two-game series in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon.

Jose Bautista started at third base for the first time since 2013. The Blue Jays outfielder, who has played at third twice this season for a total four innings, hasn't seen significant action at the position since 2011. "I think Jose likes a change of pace," Gibbons said. With Bautista in the infield, Chris Coghlan got a start in the outfield.

"It doesn't feel that foreign to me," Bautista said. "I'm just glad I didn't have any rockets hit at me."

Toronto's Anthony Alford had a lead-off, pinch-hit double in the seventh for his first career hit. The 22-year-old Alford had been hitless in six career at-bats until connecting off Milwaukee reliever Rob Scahill. "At first I thought it had a chance to be a home run," said Alford, who said he plans to give the ball to his mother, Lawanda, in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Barnes notched his first career win by pitching 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. "It feels good," Barnes said. "We won a tight game. There's a lot of positives."