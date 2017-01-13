The Toronto Blue Jays and right-hander Marcus Stroman could be heading to arbitration after reportedly failing to come to a salary agreement before Friday's deadline.

Multiple media reports said Friday that the Blue Jays had filed US$3.1 million as Stroman's arbitration number while the 25-year-old filed $3.4 million.

The team can still settle on a multi-year deal with Stroman and avoid an arbitration hearing.

Stroman was 9-10 through 32 starts with a 4.37 earned-run average with the Blue Jays last season, his third in the majors and first full year since tearing his ACL before the 2015 campaign.

He was the only member of Toronto's starting rotation to surpass 200 innings this season (204).

Loup agrees to 1-year deal

The Jays, however, did reach a $1,125,000 US deal for 2017 with left-hander Aaron Loup, avoiding arbitration.

Loup was 2-5 with a 4.46 ERA in 60 games in 2015 but started last season on the disabled list with a strained left forearm and didn't pitch his first game for the Blue Jays until May 28. Loup was demoted to the minors for a month in mid-July and finished with a 5.02 ERA in 21 relief appearances.