The Toronto Blue Jays placed shortstop Troy Tulowitzki on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ankle on Saturday.
Toronto recalled utilityman Rob Refsnyder from triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding roster move.
Tulowitzki left Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning after spraining the ankle while running to first base on a ground out.
The 32-year-old Tulowitzki is batting .249 with seven homers and 26 runs batted in through 66 games this season. He also spent time on the disabled list with a hamstring injury earlier this season.
The Blue Jays acquired Refsnyder, 26, from the New York Yankees in a trade last week.
