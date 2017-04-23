Andrelton Simmons did everything in bunches Saturday night.

Simmons hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the third inning, then started the Angels' fourth double play with a diving stop in the ninth to help Los Angeles beat the struggling Toronto Blue Jays 5-4.

"Double plays are great, but grand slams are cool, too, especially when you win," Simmons said.

After home runs by Kevin Pillar and Justin Smoak, the Blue Jays had the tying run on first with nobody out in the ninth when Devon Travis hit a grounder up the middle that Simmons sprawled out to stop. Simmons flipped the ball to second base with his glove to start the 6-4-3 double play.

"I saw it off the bat, and knew I was getting to it," Simmons said. "Once it was in the glove, it was just practice."

Simmons cleared the bases against Casey Lawrence (0-2) for his second career grand slam, helping the Angels snap a three-game losing streak and win for the second time in 11 games.

2 great plays

"Momentum was huge in the game, especially after the home run by Pillar," said Kole Calhoun, whose diving catch robbed Jose Bautista of extra bases an inning earlier. "To make that catch, and then Simmons making that diving play when they had a guy on definitely put it back on our side."

Tyler Skaggs (1-1) gave up a run in the first but settled down to hold the Blue Jays to five hits over the next six innings, getting the Blue Jays to hit into three double plays along the way. He was lifted after Ryan Goins doubled to lead off the eighth.

"He was fantastic," Calhoun said of Skaggs. "He went out, made his pitches, got those double plays when he needed them. He threw the ball well, worked into the eighth inning, which was huge for us, especially after last night."

Toronto is a majors' worst 4-13 and placed star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki on the 10-day disabled list prior to the game. Tulowitzki has a strained right hamstring.

"Obviously those were two great plays," Toronto manager John Gibbons said. "Obviously Simmons is known for those kinds of double plays. But [Ryan] Goins made one just as good that bailed us out a few innings earlier."

Bud Norris pitched the ninth for his first save.

Pillar extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a two-run homer off reliever Kirby Yates, one batter after Skaggs was lifted, making the score 5-3.

Kevin Pillar of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif. (Chris Carlson/AP Photo)

Smoak led off the ninth with a homer off Yates to pull the Blue Jays within 5-4.

Lawrence gave up five runs and eight hits in six and one-third innings.

Mike Trout had a pair of doubles, giving him 13 extra-base hits on the season, passing Boston's Mitch Moreland for the most extra-base hits in the American League this season.

Trout ripped a ground-rule double down the left-field line in the fifth inning and scored on Simmons' slam.

He also drove a fly ball off the left-field wall for an easy two-bagger with one out in the seventh.

Trout also scored the Angels' first run in the first inning. He reached on an error, took second on a single by Albert Pujols and scored on a single up the middle by C.J. Cron.