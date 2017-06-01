Francisco Liriano is set to make his return to the Blue Jays rotation Friday night against the New York Yankees.
Toronto also designated right-hander Mike Bolsinger on Thursday for assignment and recalled reliever Leonel Campos.
John Gibbons says #BlueJays will start Francisco Liriano on Friday, pushing Joe Biagini to Saturday and Marcus Stroman to Sunday—
@ShiDavidi
Campos should only be with the team as extra relief help for one night, with Liriano to be activated Friday.
Liriano has struggled in seven starts so far this season, going 2-2 with a 4.94 earned-run average.
Bolsinger was 0-2 with a 5.61 ERA through five starts for the Blue Jays, filling in for injured pitchers in Toronto's rotation.
Bolsinger last pitched on Wednesday, allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings in the Blue Jays' 5-4 comeback win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Campos has made four appearances for Toronto this season, allowing two runs and striking out five over five innings.
