Jays' rotation takes another hit as Garcia joins Stroman on DL
Left-hander has inflammation in left shoulder
The Toronto Blue Jays' starting rotation took another hit Friday as left-hander Jaime Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation.
The move, which was retroactive to last Wednesday, came a week after right-hander Marcus Stroman went on the DL due to right shoulder fatigue.
The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Deck McGuire from triple-A Buffalo and pencilled in recent call-ups Sam Gaviglio and Joe Biagini to start games against Oakland over the weekend.
Garcia has struggled this year with a 2-3 record and 6.28 earned-run average over eight starts.
Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Garcia's shoulder "flared up again" a couple days ago.
'Just a little inflammation'
"It's no big deal," Gibbons said before Friday's game against the Athletics. "Just a little inflammation. Figure he'll miss a start and he should be fine."
Garcia, who signed a US$8-million, one-year deal in the off-season, was shelled for six runs in 3 2/3 innings last Tuesday in a 12-2 loss to the New York Mets.
The 31-year-old has a career mark of 69-58 with a 3.78 ERA over parts of 10 big-league seasons.
McGuire, 28, was 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA over five starts with the Bisons. The six-foot-six right-hander made one appearance for the Blue Jays earlier this season, giving up three earned runs over 3 1/3 innings.
Gibbons also said that outfielder Teoscar Hernandez could return to the lineup Saturday afternoon. He skipped Thursday's game due to back tightness.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.