Blue Jays officially sign veteran OF Curtis Granderson

Blue Jays officially sign veteran OF Curtis Granderson

The Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday confirmed the signing of free-agent outfielder Curtis Granderson to a one-year contract worth $5 million US.

Former Dodger, Met agrees to 1-year deal worth $5 million US

The Canadian Press ·
The Blue Jays have finalized a one-year deal with outfielder Curtis Granderson, who hit .212 last season with 24 doubles, 26 home runs in 147 games with the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Toronto Blue Jays have confirmed the signing of free-agent outfielder Curtis Granderson to a one-year contract worth $5,000,000 US.

His arrival was first reported a week ago but the American League team made it official Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Granderson hit .212 last season with 24 doubles, 26 home runs and an OPS (on-base-plus slugging) of .775 in 147 games with the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Chicago native, entering his 15th season in the majors, is a three time all-star (2009, 2011, and 2012) and was the 2016 winner of the Roberto Clemente Award. The award is given annually to the player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

Granderson previously played for the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees. The left-handed hitter has a career batting average of .252 with 319 home runs.

With Kevin Pillar expected to remain the every-day centre-fielder, Granderson will join newly acquired Randal Grichuk and holdovers Ezequiel Carrera and Steve Pearce in bidding for outfield playing time with the Jays.

Toronto lost veteran right-fielder Jose Bautista to free agency.

