Blue Jays to sign OF Curtis Granderson: reports

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly agreed with free-agent outfielder Curtis Granderson on a one year, $5 million US deal, pending a physical.

Granderson, 36, began last season with the New York Mets before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He did not appear in any playoff games during the Dodgers' World Series run.

Between the two clubs, the left-hander batted .212 with 26 home runs and 64 runs batted in. However, Granderson's average sank to .161 in 36 games in Los Angeles.

He has a career .252 batting average with 319 homers, 865 RBIs and 151 stolen bases in 14 Major League seasons.

Granderson's 36 years old, struggles vs. LHP, publicly available metrics don't love his glove anymore. <br><br>He hit 21 HR vs. RHP though, with an .806 OPS. Overall generated 1.4 bWAR/2.1 fWAR in 2017<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> —@bnicholsonsmith

For Toronto, Granderson provides outfield depth to cover for the loss of Jose Bautista. He played all three outfield positions last season, though diminished range makes him more suited for the corner spots.

Granderson was voted into the all-star game three times in four years from 2009-2012, and added the Silver Slugger Award in 2011.