Blue Jays sign reliever Craig Breslow to minor league deal

Left-hander Craig Breslow has agreed to a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays and will attend major league spring training.

Contract includes invitation to major league spring training

The Associated Press
Reliever Craig Breslow went 1-1 with a 5.09 ERA in 37 games with Minnesota and Cleveland last season. (Ron Schwane / The Associated Press)
The 37-year-old reliever pitched for Minnesota and Cleveland last year, going 1-1 with a 5.09 ERA in 37 games.

He is 23-30 with a 3.45 ERA in 12 big league seasons.

Toronto announced the agreement Monday.

