Blue Jays sign reliever Craig Breslow to minor league deal

Contract includes invitation to major league spring training
Left-hander Craig Breslow has agreed to a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays and will attend major league spring training.
The 37-year-old reliever pitched for Minnesota and Cleveland last year, going 1-1 with a 5.09 ERA in 37 games.
He is 23-30 with a 3.45 ERA in 12 big league seasons.
Toronto announced the agreement Monday.
