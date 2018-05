Bloodied but unbowed, Solarte beats Indians with 11th-inning grand slam

​Almost three weeks, another lengthy rain delay, 15 pitchers, 24 runs, 35 hits and 11 innings later, the Blue Jays and Indians finally completed a game.

Then got ready to play another one.

Yangervis Solarte hit his first career grand slam with two outs in the 11th Thursday, sending Toronto to a 13-11 win over Cleveland in the first game of a traditional doubleheader set up because of April rainouts.

Before his slam, Solarte's fielding error allowed the Indians to tie it. Earlier, he was thrown out trying to stretch a single in the 10th and nearly knocked himself out while diving into third in the third.

A team spokesman said Solarte was getting treatment between games and may need stitches on the inside of his lip.

Josh Donaldson, who was activated from the disabled list before the game, hit a tying two-run homer in the sixth off Nick Goody and added a run-scoring double. The 2015 AL MVP had been sidelined with a sore right shoulder.

The teams were forced to play two after back-to-back postponements on April 14-15. Then they waited through a 1-hour, 53-minute rain delay before needing nearly five hours to find a winner.

"On the one hand, it's kind of agonizing to burn through pitchers," said Indians manager Terry Francona, who used six relievers. "On the other hand, guys keep playing. That's what we do here. That was a hard game to win, we came pretty damn close."

In the 11th, pinch-hitter Luke Naile walked with two outs against Tyler Olson (0-1) before Donaldson doubled for his third hit in his first game since April 10.

After Teoscar Hernandez walked, Solarte, who had been involved in several crucial plays earlier, hit a 2-0 pitch into the left-field bleachers. He finished five hits and six RBIs.

Tim Mayza (1-0), Toronto's sixth reliever, pitched one inning for the win as the Jays bounced back after being shut out Wednesday.

Francisco Lindor homered twice for the Indians, who overcame a 5-0 deficit with a seven-run fourth and were down 9-7 in the eighth.

Russell Martin added a two-run homer for Toronto.

Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco was in line to pick up an ugly win after the Indians rallied from a 5-0 hole. But after giving up a one-out single in the sixth, Carrasco was lifted for Goody and Donaldson homered on the reliever's first pitch.

It was the third homer allowed in three pitches by Goody, who gave up back-to-back shots in the 12th inning of a loss to Texas on Tuesday.

Goody was placed on the disabled list with elbow inflammation and Francona said he will undergo an MRI on Friday.

With Cleveland down a pitcher, the club called up Evan Marshall from Triple-A Columbus. He was expected to arrive during the second game.