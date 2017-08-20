Alex Avila capped Chicago's three-run 10th-inning with a two-run single, and the Cubs swept the Toronto Blue Jays with a wild 6-5 victory on Sunday.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Avila lined a base hit into right field against Roberto Osuna (3-4). Ben Zobrist scored easily and Javier Baez slid in safely just ahead of the throw from Jose Bautista.

Avila threw his arms in the air when it was over, then was mobbed by happy teammates near first base. The improbable rally also included two batters reaching on swing-and-miss strikeouts, and Kyle Schwarber scoring on a wild pitch.

Game Wrap: Blue Jays blow lead in extras, get swept by Cubs1:54

Toronto grabbed the lead with two runs in the top of the inning on Kevin Pillar's RBI single off Koji Uehara, and Norichika Aoki's bases-loaded loaded walk against Justin Wilson (4-4).

Josh Donaldson of the Toronto Blue Jays scores in the tenth-inning as Alex Avila of the Cubs attempts to tag, on Sunday in Chicago, Ill. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Photo )

Pillar also robbed Kris Bryant of extra bases with a spectacular leaping catch against the ivy-covered wall in center in the seventh.

Proof that @KPILLAR4 would LITERALLY run through a wall for his team. #Unreal https://t.co/5vQF8wQmQD pic.twitter.com/bMeHw4tFPW — @BlueJays

Albert Almora Jr. hit a three-run double for NL Central-leading Chicago, which has won four of five. Kyle Hendricks allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

Chicago jumped in front in the third. With no outs and runners on first and second, Hendricks popped up a bunt that landed in front of a charging Marco Estrada, and the pitcher made an errant throw to first. Hendricks was awarded an infield hit, loading the bases.

Almora then drove Estrada's next pitch into the corner in left, giving the Cubs a 3-0 lead. Almora advanced on Schwarber's bouncer to first, but was stranded at third when Zobrist and Anthony Rizzo hit harmless grounders to second.

Toronto responded with single runs run in the fourth, fifth and sixth, capped by Miguel Montero's second homer since the Cubs traded the catcher to the Blue Jays. After Bautista flied out to begin the sixth, Montero drove Hendricks' next pitch over the wall in left-center.

Montero helped Chicago win the World Series last year, but was designated for assignment on June 28 after he blamed pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases in a loss to Washington. Montero and Arrieta quickly patched things up, and each side has said everything is fine.