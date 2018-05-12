Jays down Red Sox as Maile man delivers 12th-inning walk-off winner
Catcher has 1st career multi-homer game to help Toronto overcome Chris Sales' 15 K's
Luke Maile hit his second homer of the game in the bottom of the 12th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Friday, overcoming a career-high 15-strikeout performance from Chris Sale.
Curtis Granderson started the rally with a leadoff walk off reliever Brian Johnson (1-2), his second extra-inning walk after coming into the game as a pinch hitter in the 10th. Maile followed by launching the first pitch he saw over the centre-field fence for his first career multi-homer game.
The final stamp ALWAYS belongs to the Maile Man. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Walkoff?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Walkoff</a> 📨 <a href="https://t.co/nWSaW9f6ji">pic.twitter.com/nWSaW9f6ji</a>—@BlueJays
Maile drove in four, including a run on a solo shot to tie the game in the seventh inning, and Josh Donaldson picked up an RBI for the Blue Jays (21-18), who won for just the fourth time in 10 games.
Sam Gaviglio (1-0), who was called up from triple-A Buffalo earlier in the day, pitched the top of the 10th, 11th and 12th innings for the win.
Aaron Sanchez started for Toronto, allowing three runs — two of them earned — and five hits over five innings. He struck out four and walked three.
Despite the no-decision, Sale continued his mastery over Toronto hitters for much of the night and struck out six straight across the fourth and fifth innings. The lanky left-hander allowed three runs and six hits over nine innings. His 15 strikeouts tied his career high.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.