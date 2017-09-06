The Red Sox have won their own version of the Boston marathon, playing 19 innings and beating the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2.
The game at Fenway Park took six hours and ended after 1 a.m. Wednesday. About 700 fans were left in the ballpark when Hanley Ramirez hit a winning single.
It was the longest game in the majors since July 2016, when Cleveland beat Toronto 2-1 in 19 innings.
Boston used 12 pitchers, tying an American League record set a day earlier by the Los Angeles Angels.
Toronto took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning. The AL East-leading Red Sox tied it on run-scoring groundouts by Ramirez and Mitch Moreland off closer Roberto Osuna.
It was Osuna's 10th blown save of the season which leads the majors.
Roberto Osuna, who carried a career-best 1.79 FIP into tonight's game, now leads the majors with 10 blown saves. 2017 sucks.—
