Happ's milestone win over Orioles gives Jays elusive back-to-back victories

J.A. Happ earned his 100th career victory and the Toronto Blue Jays hit three solo homers in a 5-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night at Rogers Centre.

Happ (8-3) held the Orioles to a pair of hits and an unearned run over a strong seven-inning performance.

Russell Martin went deep in the second inning, Randal Grichuk homered in the fifth and Kevin Pillar went yard in the eighth as Toronto won its second straight game over Baltimore (19-43).

It was the first time the Blue Jays (28-35) have posted back-to-back victories since Apr. 30-May 1.

Ryan Tepera got the final four outs for his third save.

The Orioles took advantage of a Devon Travis error to get on the board in the second inning. The Toronto second baseman was low with a throw to first on a double-play attempt, allowing Danny Valencia to score.

Martin answered in the bottom half after getting the green light on a 3-0 pitch from Andrew Cashner (2-8). It was the Canadian's sixth homer of the year.

Grichuk, coming off his first three-hit night as a Blue Jay, led off the fifth by taking a 1-1 pitch deep for his fourth home run of the season.

Toronto's Teoscar Hernandez signals himself safe after stretching out a triple in the Jays' 5-1 win over Baltimore on Friday. (Fred Thornhill/Canadian Press)

He followed up in the sixth with some stellar defence. The right-fielder made a slick diving catch near the foul line to retire Manny Machado.

Toronto's Teoscar Hernandez scored in the sixth inning on a Martin single and drove in Yangervis Solarte in the seventh with his fifth triple of the year. Hernandez has had 28 of his 48 hits go for extra bases.

Happ, meanwhile, was in top form over his 105-pitch outing. The veteran left-hander walked a pair and had three strikeouts.

Cashner worked six innings, allowing nine hits, three earned runs and two walks with four strikeouts.

Pillar tacked on an insurance run with his sixth homer of the season. Toronto outhit Baltimore 13-5.

Announced attendance was 28,863 and the game took two hours 44 minutes to play.

Notes: It was Blue Jays Pride Night at Rogers Centre. The Forte Gay Men's Chorus sang the national anthems. ... The Blue Jays are expected to provide an update Saturday on the injury status of blue-chip prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The double-A star had his sore left knee examined Friday in Dunedin. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats have placed him on the seven-day disabled list... Toronto's Aaron Sanchez (3-5, 4.48 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday afternoon against fellow right-hander Kevin Gausman (3-5, 4.63).