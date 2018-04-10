Jays put Kendrys Morales on 10-day DL
First baseman strained hamstring in Monday's win over Baltimore
The Toronto Blue Jays have placed first baseman Kendrys Morales on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.
The injury occurred while Morales was running out a single in the second inning of Monday night's game against the Orioles. Morales remained on first base after being examined, but was replaced by a pinch runner after advancing to second on a fielder's choice.
Toronto manager John Gibbons expects Morales to return after the minimum stay on the DL, adding that Morales will likely start taking batting practice on Wednesday or Thursday.
Morales is batting .227 with one homer and six RBIs in eight games.
The Blue Jays filled the roster spot by recalling reliever Tim Mayza from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday. The left-hander was 1-0 with a 6.88 ERA over 17 innings for Toronto in 2017.
