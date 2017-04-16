The Toronto Blue Jays lost yet another game and yet another player to injury Sunday, as starter J.A. Happ was forced to leave in the fifth inning before the Baltimore Orioles slugged their way to an 11-4 win.

It's another discouraging blow for the Blue Jays (2-10), whose awful April represents the worst start in franchise history. The team later announced that Happ (0-3) — who tied the team record for left-handers with 20 wins in 2016 — left the game with left elbow soreness, with no word on the severity of the injury.

The Jays delivered more bad news prior to the game, announcing that Aaron Sanchez would be placed on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his right middle finger, while Josh Donaldson missed his third straight game with a calf strain that has him sidelined indefinitely and put on the disabled list.

He's sorely missed in Toronto's listless lineup, which looked feeble again Sunday as Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy (2-1) struck out six over six shutout innings in front of 38,188 increasingly dispirited fans at the Rogers Centre. Trey Mancini clubbed a three-run homer during a five-run sixth inning and added a solo shot during a five-run eighth for the Orioles (8-3), who took three of four this weekend.

The Orioles did all their damage after Happ left the game in the fifth. With the game scoreless and J.J. Hardy standing on second after driving a ground-rule double past a sprawling Kevin Pillar, Happ threw one pitch to Adam Jones before heading to the clubhouse.

Facing incoming reliever Joe Biagini, Jones then singled to right and appeared to get snared in a run-down after turning toward second too enthusiastically. But while the Blue Jays infielders ran Jones down for the out, Hardy sprinted home from third and snuck under Russell Martin's tag to put Baltimore ahead.