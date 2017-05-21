​When Welington Castillo came to the plate, a sellout crowd at Camden Yards began to cheer in anticipation of another electrifying performance.

And once again, the veteran catcher delivered in a big way.

Castillo hit a go-ahead home run for the second consecutive game to lead the Baltimore Orioles past the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 on Saturday night.

Baltimore has won 7 of 8 games against Toronto this season.

The Orioles improved to 15-3 at home — the best mark in the majors — and can complete a three-game sweep Sunday. Baltimore took over first place in the American League East by a half-game over the New York Yankees.

"This is a team, honestly, that we never felt when we're losing the game, we're going to give up," Castillo said. "This is a team that can turn a [game] around really quick. Anybody on the team can do little stuff that can put us back in the game."

Jose Bautista had given Toronto a 5-4 lead with a three-run homer off winning pitcher Mychal Givens (5-0) in the seventh. Baltimore responded in the bottom half when Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo hit one-out singles. Castillo followed with the biggest blow when he hit an 0-2 pitch from Danny Barnes (0-2) over the fence in left.

"It was a fastball that leaked back over the plate into his happy zone," Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin said. "He is a good belt high fastball hitter and he didn't miss it once again. Those [home runs] stung a bit."

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons declined to speak to the media after the game.

On Friday night, Castillo hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to give Baltimore a 5-3 win. Since coming off the 10-day DL on May 16, Castillo is 10 for 18 (.556) with three homers and 10 RBIs.

Darren O'Day pitched a perfect eighth, setting up Brad Brach to pick up his ninth save for Baltimore.

'Gave up a lot'

Manny Machado gave the Orioles a 2-1 lead with a solo shot in the third off Mike Bolsinger. Trumbo increased the margin to 4-1 with a two-run homer in the fifth, his sixth of the season.

"He grinds every at-bat," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said about Trumbo. "I've seen him have three hits and a couple home runs, and not have a good at-bat and it's like he hasn't gotten a hit in his whole life."

Justin Smoak's 10th homer of the season pulled the Blue Jays within 4-2 in the sixth off starter Kevin Gausman, who allowed 10 hits over six innings. Gausman was helped by three double plays in the opening four innings.

"Obviously I gave up a lot of hits, but that's one of those things," Gausman said. "I always kind of base my outing on how hard the balls are that got hit off me. I feel like they didn't hit the ball too hard, especially early in the game. My defence came up huge."

Kevin Pillar returned after serving a two-game suspension for yelling an anti-gay slur at Braves pitcher Jason Motte and had two hits for the Blue Jays.